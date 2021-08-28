Nordstrom’s (JWN) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Nordstrom stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $698,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 139.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $9,756,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

