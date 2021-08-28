Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.959 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94.

Shares of NPIFF opened at $33.24 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86.

NPIFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

