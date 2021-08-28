Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NWN opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

