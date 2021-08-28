Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.60. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.