Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 266.7% in August

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NQP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,385. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

