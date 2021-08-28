nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of nVent Electric worth $54,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 180.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.50 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

