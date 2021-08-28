Nwam LLC Invests $202,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $411,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Twilio by 5.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 10.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO opened at $361.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

