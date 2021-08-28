Nwam LLC Purchases 1,788 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21.

