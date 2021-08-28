Nwam LLC Sells 3,181 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $4,088,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow stock opened at $632.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $635.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

