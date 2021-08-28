Nwam LLC Sells 550 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

