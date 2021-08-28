NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $124.90 on Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $124.90 or 0.00254633 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $826.93 million and $12.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,111 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,451 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

