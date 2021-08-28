NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $226.88. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

