O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.27. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

