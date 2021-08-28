O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Farfetch by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Farfetch by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

