O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,442 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.81. 3,096,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.41.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

