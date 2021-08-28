O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ OIIM opened at $7.07 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.
