O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $7.07 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 708,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.