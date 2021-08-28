Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after buying an additional 166,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.