Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

