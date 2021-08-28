Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $123.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.