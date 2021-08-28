Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

