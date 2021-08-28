Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.
Omega Therapeutics Company Profile
