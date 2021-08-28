Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 83,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $712.39 million, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

