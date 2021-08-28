Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,457 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Welbilt worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $2,616,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $2,959,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $3,380,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.