Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 122.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 57.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41. Yandex has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

