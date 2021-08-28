Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 844 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $101.35 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.