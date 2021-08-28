Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 30,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

