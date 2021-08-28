Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,532 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

