Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth approximately $15,682,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 209.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 105,855 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE NLSN opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

