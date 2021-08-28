Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

