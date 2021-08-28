Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 18,662 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 119.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 632,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 90.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

