Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $107.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.