Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 385,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 360,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.43. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

