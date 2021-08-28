Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,849,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after acquiring an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.45 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

