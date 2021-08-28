Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,633.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,797 shares of company stock worth $9,192,052. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.38 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

