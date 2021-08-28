Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 71.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

NYSE STZ opened at $212.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.