Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

