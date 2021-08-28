Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,292 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

