Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76.

About Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

