Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 17,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.4697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.03%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

