OWNDATA Achieves Market Cap of $589,281.81 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $589,281.81 and approximately $4.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00397880 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.00 or 0.01009113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

