P.A.W. Capital Corp Grows Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for about 6.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,138 shares of company stock worth $4,832,627. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 297.33 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

