P.A.W. Capital Corp Invests $769,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,847. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

