P.A.W. Capital Corp Invests $974,000 in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTRK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. 943,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $215.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $353,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,817 in the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

