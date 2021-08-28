Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.