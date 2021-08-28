Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,074,000 after buying an additional 5,610,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock valued at $167,029,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $25.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.