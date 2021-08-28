Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $509.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $460.00 to $509.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $463.69.

PANW opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $463.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

