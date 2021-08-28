Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) & Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) Critical Contrast

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks -11.00% -10.65% -1.12% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Storage Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $3.41 billion 13.18 -$267.00 million ($1.24) -372.00 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Storage Computer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palo Alto Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Storage Computer has a beta of 55.56, indicating that its share price is 5,456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Palo Alto Networks and Storage Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 1 2 28 0 2.87 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus target price of $466.19, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Summary

Storage Computer beats Palo Alto Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

