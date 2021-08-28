Panos Kakoullis Acquires 9,765 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £11,327.40 ($14,799.32).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Panos Kakoullis acquired 11,532 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30).

LON:RR opened at GBX 116.06 ($1.52) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.02. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10.

RR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.