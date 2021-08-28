Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow stock traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $632.40. 821,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $575.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $635.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

