Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.62. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

