Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 147 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $29.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.00. 253,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,643.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

